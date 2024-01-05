Xponance Inc. Purchases 94 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in STERIS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in STERIS by 14.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $216.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STE. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

