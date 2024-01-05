Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.71. Xerox has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 133.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

