Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $267.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.40. Workday has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $279.83. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.83, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,152 shares of company stock valued at $31,838,238. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,010,244,000 after acquiring an additional 263,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,556,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

