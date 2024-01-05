Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $133.09 on Friday. Woodward has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Woodward by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,876,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Woodward by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Woodward by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.