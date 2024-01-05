Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) & TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A TXO Partners 20.38% -1.33% -0.88%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Woodside Energy Group and TXO Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Energy Group $16.82 billion 1.23 $6.50 billion N/A N/A TXO Partners $331.10 million 1.78 -$7.67 million N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Woodside Energy Group and TXO Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Energy Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33

TXO Partners has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 59.81%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Summary

TXO Partners beats Woodside Energy Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About TXO Partners

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.