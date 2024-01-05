Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.59 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

