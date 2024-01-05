WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in WestRock by 110.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

WestRock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.