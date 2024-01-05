Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

