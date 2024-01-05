W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $815.98 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $534.01 and a 12 month high of $841.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $799.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $750.04.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

