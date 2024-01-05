Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VYGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of VYGR opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $476.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $186,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

