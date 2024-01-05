Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) vs. Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Volcon shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Volcon has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its share price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Volcon and Brilliance China Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volcon currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 28,746.15%. Given Volcon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and Brilliance China Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,688.39% N/A -256.38% Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volcon and Brilliance China Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $4.55 million 0.16 -$34.24 million ($9.19) -0.01 Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Volcon on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

About Brilliance China Automotive

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

