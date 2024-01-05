Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.
