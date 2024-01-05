Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the second quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

