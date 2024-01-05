Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V stock opened at $259.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

