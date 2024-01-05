Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V stock opened at $259.76 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $263.25. The company has a market cap of $476.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

