Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.7% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V opened at $259.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

