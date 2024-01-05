Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $35.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several analysts recently commented on VRNT shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $135,762.24. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,642.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $135,762.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,642.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $92,540.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,322.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,866 shares of company stock worth $354,587. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Verint Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 110,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $8,843,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $25.66 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

