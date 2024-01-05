Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MDRX. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after buying an additional 1,281,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 22.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 25.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

