Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDRX

Veradigm Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

Veradigm stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 584,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veradigm by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136,905 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 16.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after acquiring an additional 623,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veradigm by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,665,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,319 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Veradigm by 7.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after acquiring an additional 165,642 shares during the period.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.