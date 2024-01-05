Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $191,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,935 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,005.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $141,780.00.

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

