Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

