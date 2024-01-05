Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $270.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

MTN stock opened at $209.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $266.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.15.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 152.88%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

