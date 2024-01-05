Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Raised by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unum Group by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,286 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 977,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.