Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $152.08 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $113.69 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average is $137.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

