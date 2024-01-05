Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold.
Read Our Latest Report on Unilever
Unilever Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Unilever
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.