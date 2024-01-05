Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Unilever alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Unilever

Unilever Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Unilever

Shares of UL stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. Unilever has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.