Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.55.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RARE

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,070.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,604,032.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,103,385.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,862,000 after purchasing an additional 214,666 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,067,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,671 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,270,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,267,000 after purchasing an additional 304,081 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.8 %

RARE stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.