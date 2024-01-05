UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PATH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $22.56 on Friday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 0.98.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,103,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,461,399.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 495,000 shares of company stock worth $10,607,850. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter worth $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

