Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,581 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.86. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.