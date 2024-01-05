TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
Shares of TRX opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.90. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities research analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
