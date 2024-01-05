TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.90. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities research analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TRX Gold by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

