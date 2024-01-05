Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $597,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $102.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $405.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.48 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.84.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

