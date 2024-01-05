Tien Tzuo Sells 84,676 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $748,535.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $56,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tien Tzuo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Tien Tzuo sold 100,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $883,000.00.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 64.62%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its position in Zuora by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,395,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,324,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 960,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 908,890 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zuora by 81.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after buying an additional 838,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

