ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) CEO James G. Reinhart Sells 11,612 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) CEO James G. Reinhart sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $26,359.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.93. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $82.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 24.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ThredUp by 52,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDUP has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

