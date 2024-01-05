The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives $12.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several analysts recently commented on WU shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.75 on Friday. Western Union has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,854,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,324,000 after purchasing an additional 408,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,498,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

