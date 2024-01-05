The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE TJX opened at $92.78 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $94.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

