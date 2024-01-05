The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives $295.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.16.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after purchasing an additional 187,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 95,785 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $295.77 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 25.91%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

