The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Andrew J. Quigg Sells 1,210 Shares

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $163.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.75. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $166.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Progressive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at $229,590,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.