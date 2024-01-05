The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 181,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 335,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PG opened at $148.67 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $350.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

