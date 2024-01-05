The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Director Miguel Patricio Sells 131,500 Shares

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $4,377,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

