The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) to Sell

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $1.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 36.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

