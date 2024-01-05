TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.7 %

GOOG opened at $138.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,784,663. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.