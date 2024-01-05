Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Get Textron alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Textron

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.45. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Textron by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.