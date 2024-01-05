Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 42.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 31.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 22.9% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,613.00 to $1,558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,550.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,643.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,671.36. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $1,266.21 and a one year high of $2,151.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.52 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $157.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 45.43% and a net margin of 63.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

