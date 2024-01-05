TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,232 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,263,077,000 after buying an additional 4,127,554 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $600,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $390,898,000 after purchasing an additional 888,266 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,132,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,133,000 after acquiring an additional 999,705 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,971,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $272,270,000 after acquiring an additional 232,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 270.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

