Tcwp LLC Sells 341 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tcwp LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

PEP opened at $171.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Argus dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

