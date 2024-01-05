SVB Wealth LLC Sells 738 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.54 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

