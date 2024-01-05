SVB Wealth LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 577,492 shares of company stock valued at $91,212,323 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $187.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.52. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

