Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 335,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,520,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,682,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 629,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 693 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,570 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $350.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.