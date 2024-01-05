Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives $25.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $30,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $30,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,576.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,131 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 50.0% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 22.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,589,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.