Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunoco

Sunoco Price Performance

Sunoco stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 70.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 5.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.