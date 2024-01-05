Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Trading 3.5% Higher

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU)’s share price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.23. Approximately 1,159,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,154,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

