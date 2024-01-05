Suncoast Equity Management Has $35.44 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,072 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 5.4% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $35,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $259.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.32 and its 200 day moving average is $243.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.